Quincy Transit Lines review vehicle policies after a bus was stolen

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Transit Lines has reviewed its processes and procedures after a man allegedly stole a bus and drove it around town on Saturday.

Quincy Transit Director Marty Stegeman said drivers work 12-hour shifts. So before the policy change, they would take stand-up breaks, bathroom breaks and food breaks if they can between stops and leave the bus running for passengers’ comfort.

He said now they’ll shut off the bus and remove the keys when the driver isn’t in the bus.

”The biggest reason we left the busses running typically was for comfort on days when it’s 90 degrees out passengers. The passenger compartment gets extremely hot and days when its zero, it get extremely cold. so moving forward the busses are going to be shut off and keys removed if the driver has to exit the vehicle,” Stegeman said.

Stegeman said, in his 13 years in the position, this is the first time a bus has ever been stolen.

He said they review transportation policies regularly and at this point he doesn’t see any additional changes to be made.

