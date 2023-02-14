Renovations planned for Western Illinois Museum

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Western Illinois Museum is one of five recipients of grant funding from the Landmarks Illinois Preservation Heritage Fund.

Of the $23,000 awarded, Western Illinois Museum is receiving $3,000.

The museum’s director, Sue Scott, said this will allow them to tuckpoint the west façade, but even more renovations are planned beyond the capacity of the grant.

“Our plan is to increase the capacity of the building,” Scott said. “Part of the warehouse garage area has been unrenovated and still lacks heating and cooling, so these renovations will allow us to double the usable space within our building and part of that is to make sure the building is structurally sound.”

Built in 1926, the 201 South Lafayette building originally housed a showroom for automobiles until opening as a museum in 2002. The origins of the museum date back to 1974, when The Western Students Museum opened on Western Illinois University’s campus before making the move downtown as the Western Illinois Museum.

The museum is home to antique farm equipment, historical documents and more.

Scott said the tuckpointing on the west façade will likely take place in the spring, with more tuckpointing to come on the building’s northside in the next two years.

The Renovate to Innovate campaign has three phases.

Replacing all windows, which is complete, supply HVAC to the east building, which Scott said will cost up to $75,000, and to connect the two buildings, which could cost up to $55,000.

“Our building is located by the historic downtown of Macomb and we’d love for this building to be a little gem on the corner,” Scott added.

Learn more about the future plans at their website.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

