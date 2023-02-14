QUINCY (WGEM) - Cloud cover will redevelop and scattered rain showers will push through the area. Those rain showers exit to the east by early Wednesday morning. I do expect a mostly sunny sky for your Wednesday and high temperatures will still be well above normal near 50. Our next storm system will roll through the area on Thursday. It won’t have much precipitation with it but we could see a coating to an inch of snow for parts of the Tri-State area late Thursday. There may be some travel impacts in the extreme north and western portions of the area.

Snow for some on Thursday (Max Inman)

If you refer to the map that I have attached, you’ll see the areas that are most likely to see any appreciable accumulation. Temperatures will get exceptionally cold Thursday night through Friday. We will start off Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-teens. Are cold blast of air will only last for Thursday and Friday as there is a snappy rebound in temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday. We do expect high temperatures this weekend to be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Temps will be seasonably cold Thursday and Friday (Brian inman)

