Weather Alert today due to strong wind gusts. Also, rain likely today.

Everyone in the Tri-States will be under a wind advisory today. Wind gusts into the 40 mph range are expected.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: Everyone in the Tri-States will be under a Wind Advisory today. This advisory is due to possible wind gusts into the 40 mph range. These gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects/trash/recycling, could blow down some tree limbs, and can make driving more difficult.

A developing low pressure system is currently sitting near Colorado. This low pressure will lift northeastward through the day spreading rain into the Tri-States on this Valentine’s Day. While it will not rain continuously all day, we will have a couple rounds of rain. The first round of rain will arrive this morning, after it overcomes some dry air. We will then see a brief break in the rain before a more widespread/steady rain arrives for the afternoon hours. By about 5 PM we will still have some rain showers in the area, but at that time they look to mainly be on the Illinois side. Then, we will see another break in the rain. A few more scattered showers will be possible after about 7 PM/8 PM, starting off on the Missouri side. Those scattered showers will then move eastward, passing through portions of Iowa and Illinois. Then, the rain will come to an official end. The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Also to note, winds will still be gusty tonight.

