WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 13) Payson-Seymour Indians Focused On Getting Back On The Winning Track On The IHSA Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Indians of Payson-Seymour have faced some tough times on the IHSA prep hardwood this season. They’ve lost a number of close games despite their best efforts. After beating the Eagles of Liberty on Saturday during Senior Night in Payson, the Indians feel that a turnaround in their fortunes may well be in sight after learning from past mistakes and a succession of setbacks.

The WGEM Sports-Cam traveled to Indians Country recently to check in with head coach Tyler Duschinsky and senior guard Bryan Dieker to get their thoughts on the road ahead for Payson-Seymour.

