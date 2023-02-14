WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 13) Payson-Seymour Indians Focused On Getting Back On The Winning Track On The IHSA Hardwood

Indians (SR) Guard Bryan Dieker And Head Coach Tyler Duschinsky Offers Insight On The Program
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Indians of Payson-Seymour have faced some tough times on the IHSA prep hardwood this season. They’ve lost a number of close games despite their best efforts. After beating the Eagles of Liberty on Saturday during Senior Night in Payson, the Indians feel that a turnaround in their fortunes may well be in sight after learning from past mistakes and a succession of setbacks.

The WGEM Sports-Cam traveled to Indians Country recently to check in with head coach Tyler Duschinsky and senior guard Bryan Dieker to get their thoughts on the road ahead for Payson-Seymour.

