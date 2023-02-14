WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 13) Payson-Seymour Indians Focused On Getting Back On The Winning Track On The IHSA Hardwood
Indians (SR) Guard Bryan Dieker And Head Coach Tyler Duschinsky Offers Insight On The Program
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Indians of Payson-Seymour have faced some tough times on the IHSA prep hardwood this season. They’ve lost a number of close games despite their best efforts. After beating the Eagles of Liberty on Saturday during Senior Night in Payson, the Indians feel that a turnaround in their fortunes may well be in sight after learning from past mistakes and a succession of setbacks.
The WGEM Sports-Cam traveled to Indians Country recently to check in with head coach Tyler Duschinsky and senior guard Bryan Dieker to get their thoughts on the road ahead for Payson-Seymour.
