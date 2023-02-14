WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 13) QHS Blue Devils Prepare For Their (2022-23) Regular-Season Finale On The WB6 Hardwood

Quincy Will Travel To Galesburg To Tip-Off Against The Silver Streaks On Tuesday Night
QHS Blue Devils Set To Close Out The Regular Season On The Hardwood Tuesday Evening At Galesburg
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The long grueling regular-season for the Quincy Blue Devils boys basketball team will come to a close this Tuesday when the squad travels to Galesburg, Illinois. That’s where the (23-4) “Blue & White” will tip-off against the (9-21) Silver Streaks in their final regular season and Western Big Six Conference game of their (2022-23) campaign.

The last time these two conference rivals met at Blue Devil Gym, back on January 13, QHS beat GHS 78-31. This time around, Quincy head coach Andy Douglas expects a much tougher challenge. Galesburg has posted a (6-8) slate playing at home this season while the Blue Devils have gone (6-1) playing on the road.

Right now in the conference standings, QHS stands at (11-2) record wise with both setbacks coming against conference leader Moline. To pick up their 12 win of the season in the WB6, coach Douglas already understands that QHS must mentally prepare to play a tough physical game against the Silver Streaks for a full 4 quarters.

The Blue Devils will also need to turn up the intensity on the defensive end of the floor as well. We’ll check in with coach Dougals for more insight on Galesburg. Meanwhile, Quincy senior forward Sam Mulherin will offer his thoughts on watching his prep career slowly wind to a close as the IHSA post-season quickly approaches.

WGEM Sports