WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 13) QND Lady Raiders Tip-Off Against West Hancock On The IHSA Post-Season Hardwood In The Gem City

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - The (29-1) Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team tipped off against West Hancock at 6:00 p.m. this evening at “The Pit” in their Class 2A Regional Semifinal game. Before the contest against the Lady Titans got underway, the reigning state champs from QND held a light shoot-around practice session on their home floor. The session offered the squad to go over a few plays with the coaching staff and get a few shots up in the gym as well to help them stay loose.

“The Pit” is where the WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with the Lady Raiders longtime head coach Eric Orne to get a breakdown on the team’s main objectives heading into their first post-season game of the (2022-23) season.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.