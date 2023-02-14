WGEM Sports Update: Tuesday (February 14) Cardinals Extend The Contract Of President Of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak Through 2025

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that the team has extended the contract of President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak through 2025.  The announcement was made by Cardinals Chairman Bill Dewitt, Jr.

Mozeliak, 54, has headed the team’s baseball operations for 15 seasons since being named the team’s General Manager prior to the 2008 campaign.  He has served in his current role as President of Baseball Operations since June of 2017.

“I am excited to continue in my current role and understand change will eventually happen,” stated Mozeliak. “Over the next few years, we will focus on succession planning throughout baseball operations as well as work tirelessly to put a successful product on the field.”

The longest tenured head of baseball operations in the National League, and second only to the Yankees’ Brian Cashman in all of Major League Baseball, Mozeliak has helped guide the team to 15-consectuive winning seasons, matching the franchise record from 1939-53.  Only the Yankees have a longer (30 seasons) active streak of winning seasons.

Mozeliak has overseen six National Central Division Champion teams (2009, 2013-15, 2019 and 2022), two N.L. Championships (2011, 2013) and a World Series title in 2011.  The Cardinals have played in 79 postseason games since Mozeliak’s first season (2008) as GM, second among all National League teams to only the Dodgers (116).

Mozeliak is entering his 28th season as a member of the Cardinals front office, having first joined the organization following the 1995 season in the areas of scouting and player development.

During his time with the Cardinals, Mozeliak has led a number of advancements in player development, scouting, player analysis, medical and facilities, while also helping to foster an organizational culture that highly values growth, vision, inclusion and community.

