WIU allocating large portion of $840K relief grant to student aid

MACOMB (WGEM) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Board of Higher Education have dedicated $10.5 million in grants to Illinois universities through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, also known as GEER Fund, program.

Western Illinois University is one of the 21 schools receiving funding, and is being awarded $840,211.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Amber Schultz said most of it will be steered directly towards student aid.

”When a student is struggling to pay down one semester so that they can actually register for the next semester, if they’re hitting that tight financial gap and request additional funds, that’s exactly what we tend to use those funds, in a targeted manner to help students register for the next semester,” Schultz said.

Schultz said in each of the past three years, WIU has received GEER funding.

Last year, Schultz said upwards of 25 students were assisted by the extra funding.

Additionally, she said a large chunk of the $840,211 will be dedicated to improve communication with students.

“That includes staffing to communicate, technology to communicate, as well as different types of technological resources and predictive analytics to help us understand who might really need to be communicated with better,” Schultz said.

Although, Schultz said there are some questions surrounding the future support of students who are in a financial pinch.

“This round of money was actually a surprise to us,” she added. ”We’re really struggling to make sure that we can help our students be able to afford to be at Western Illinois University as well as making sure that we have the resources necessary to continue with student success efforts.”

Eastern Illinois University, Illinois State University and Chicago State University also received GEER funding.

