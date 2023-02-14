WIU celebrates the fifth birthday of live mascot Col. Rock “Ray” IV

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University’s live mascot, Col. Rock “Ray” IV received plenty of attention Tuesday in celebration of his fifth birthday.

The history of WIU’s live mascot dates back to 1959.

At that time, the univeristy’s Student Government Association purchased an English Bulldog, named Col. Rock I, after Col. Ray “Rock” Hanson, who is a World War I and World War II veteran.

Hanson would later become WIU’s athletic director and football coach.

Throughout the from the mid-1970s to the early 2000s, the live mascot program was suspended until Col. Rock III was introduced.

Col. Rock “Ray” IV is just the fourth live mascot in the school’s history.

“It’s about school spirit, it’s about that tradition that Western Illinois University is known for and just about having a good time in the middle of the week coming off a good Super Bowl and a long weekend, what better way to celebrate than with the live mascot in Col. Rock,” said Executive Director of Auxiliary Services and Risk Management Joe Roselieb.

Since the program’s resurrection in 2010, Roselieb has been the official caretaker for each live mascot.

He was first the caretaker of Col. Rock III, who was donated to the university at 10-weeks old. Col. Rock III would retire in 2018 and make way for the introduction of the current mascot.

Col. Rock III passed away in 2021.

Col. Rock “Ray” IV also enjoyed a cupcake or two during his birthday celebration.

