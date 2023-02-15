140 Pike County kids to receive free books

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - An annual program that promotes reading in Pike County is serving area school kids K-6 this month.

The Pike County Rotary Club got $1500 from their annual literary grant they apply for each year.

“One year we provided books for the Pike County Dental Clinic for dental hygiene for kids,” said member Paula Hawley who spearheaded this year’s grant application. “Another year we provided local author’s books in the nursing homes of Pike County.”

Hawley said this year, the club has chosen to dedicate their focus on elementary and middle school kids who rely on meal distribution programs. The club will also be donating an additional $275.

“We’ve partnered with the Pikeland Snack Pack program and the other take home food bag programs from area schools in Pike County,” Hawley said.

Hawley said the Pikeland, Griggsville-Perry and Western School districts will have more than 300 age-appropriate books delivered amongst the schools.

“On Monday, the Rotary Club will get together and help pack the books for the Pikeland Snack Pack program,” Hawley said. “And we will deliver the books in boxes to the other schools later on this week.”

Pikeland Snack Pack program board member Sheila Davidsmeyer said their program started in 2016 with only about 25 students enrolled in the program.

“We are now up to 65 students that have a food bag that goes home with them every week on Friday,” Davidsmeyer said.

Davidsmeyer said The Pikeland Snack Pack program is funded entirely through donations.

“We are supported by individuals, by businesses,” Davidsmeyer said. “We receive monetary donations, but also food donations.”

Davidsmeyer said there are a few ways to donate:

Food donations (non-perishables) can be dropped off at Illini Fitness and Star Cleaners during businesses hours

Monetary donations can be dropped by United Community Bank in Pittsfield

You can find more information on their Facebook page

