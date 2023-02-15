Adam’s County Sheriff’s Department to get working cameras in squad cars and for deputies

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has a plan to purchase cameras for its squad cars and deputies.

Sheriff Anthony Grootens said the office learned after an officer involved shooting on Thursday, that they have eight squad cars without cameras.

He said one was on the scene of that incident, but didn’t capture information they hoped it would.

He said its crucial they have cameras in all their squad cars.

”Well, we’re going to get some bids and I’m going to submit it back to the Public Safety Committee and we’re going to get them as soon as possible. We got to have them,” Grootens said. “I mean I can’t imagine running a police department or sheriff’s department today without cameras.”

Grootens said he will get camera bids to the county board by next month’s meeting on March 14. He hopes to have them purchased before next year.

According to the SAFE-T Act signed by Governor Pritzker, all Illinois on-duty officers are required to wear body cameras by Jan. 1, 2025.

