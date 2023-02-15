Adam’s County Sheriff’s Department to get working cameras in squad cars and for deputies

By Charity Bell
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has a plan to purchase cameras for its squad cars and deputies.

Sheriff Anthony Grootens said the office learned after an officer involved shooting on Thursday, that they have eight squad cars without cameras.

He said one was on the scene of that incident, but didn’t capture information they hoped it would.

He said its crucial they have cameras in all their squad cars.

”Well, we’re going to get some bids and I’m going to submit it back to the Public Safety Committee and we’re going to get them as soon as possible. We got to have them,” Grootens said. “I mean I can’t imagine running a police department or sheriff’s department today without cameras.”

Grootens said he will get camera bids to the county board by next month’s meeting on March 14. He hopes to have them purchased before next year.

According to the SAFE-T Act signed by Governor Pritzker, all Illinois on-duty officers are required to wear body cameras by Jan. 1, 2025.

RELATED

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braden A. Harn and Robert Lee Ledbetter
Two Hannibal men allegedly steal money, handgun and more from elderly person
2901 Curved Creek Rd.
Home on Curved Creek Road catches fire
Former Quincy nightclub owner Steven Homan, right, sits with attorney Benedict Song on Tuesday,...
Homan agrees to plea deal in battery case
Several fire departments responded to the barn and shed fire on Highway 2 in Donnellson, Iowa,...
Machine shed lost, barn damaged in fire at Harvestville Farm
PHAST Tracks construction going well
PHAST Tracks construction moving forwards

Latest News

A route study for the Quincy Transit Lines could mean changes for some riders. This comes after...
Quincy Transit Lines study looks to change and improve city public transportation
Quincy Transit Lines study looks to change and improve city public transportation
Quincy Transit Lines study looks to change and improve city public transportation
Adam’s County Sheriff’s Department to get working cameras in squad cars and for deputies
Adam’s County Sheriff’s Department to get working cameras
Wicked Thyme Charcuterie hosts soft opening in new facility
Wicked Thyme Charcuterie hosts soft opening in new facility