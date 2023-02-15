Bayview Bridge closed due to ‘uncooperative individual’
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police closed the Bayview Bridge Wednesday due to an “uncooperative individual” on the bridge.
Deputy Chief of Operations Michael Tyler said police closed the bridge around 3:45 p.m.
Several police vehicles and officers could be seen about a quarter of the way onto the bridge from the Illinois side.
As of 4:25 p.m. traffic on Memorial Bridge remained eastbound only. Traffic on Broadway was backed up to 12th Street.
