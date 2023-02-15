Expect hazardous travel conditions Thursday

A Winter Weather Advisory for much of the region on Thursday (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the region. It takes effect tonight and goes through Thursday evening. We are expecting to see some light ice accumulations from a round of freezing rain.

Minor ice accumulations can still cause slick roads (Brian inman)

This will cause travel hazards, but it should not impact powerlines. Even with gusty wind, gusting up to 35 miles an hour. Behind the ice we do expect to see some minor snow accumulations across the Adams county area through Schuyler county also Brown county and Marion County down into Monroe County. Areas north of Adams County like McDonough county, Lee county, Clark county, Scotland, county, Shelby County, Lewis, county, may see one to 3 inches of snow accumulation in addition to a quick bout of freezing rain. Temperatures overnight Thursday night into Friday morning will drop down into the teens. So whatever does fall will stick around for most of the day on Friday. Even with some sunshine, we will still have some hazardous driving conditions throughout the day Friday. Saturday and Sunday temperatures warm to the 50s so all of this will melt away. Between now and then we will have hazardous travel conditions that develop across the region plan for slippery road conditions to impact your Thursday morning and evening commute, slow down and use caution while driving.

Temps will once again warm this weekend (Brian inman)

