Ice cream bar opens in Keokuk, previous apartment renovations in the building completed

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A new ice cream business is open in Keokuk, but it offers more than just sweet treats.

What started as a $1,000 purchase of a potential storage building is now a budding business for Keokuk’s Main Street.

Located at 707 Main Street, Sweet Sally’s Ice Cream Bar offers ice cream and alcohol to its customers.

Before the ice cream shop opened, the owner wanted to help meet a need in his community by providing low-income housing to those who need it.

Dave Baum is the proud owner of the newly opened Sweet Sally’s Ice Cream Bar.

Even though his shop is just now opening to the public, he’s been renovating the property for about seven years in total.

“We remodeled the upstairs, took us two years to gut the building, another two years to remodel the upstairs to lofts, one bedroom lofts and about two and a half years to do the downstairs into the store front,” Baum said.

Just above the ice cream bar are two low-income apartments, which Baum said he was able to provide to the community thanks to a state grant.

Only one is available to rent at this time.

“A lot of these old river towns they kind of fell into disarray and since I got it so cheap, I though it’d be a good investment, and it has been,” Baum said.

Keokuk Housing Authority Executive Director Donald Amsler said it’s not necessarily a lack of housing that’s an issue in Keokuk, but a lack of housing that is safe and comfortable for tenants.

“A lot of those are being run down and then they’ll tear them down, they’re derelict or dangerous and then they start burning down or falling down and so there’s a lot of that in our town, Keokuk being an old town,” Amsler said.

Keokuk being an older town is one reason why Baum wanted to open a new kind of business after finishing the low income housing.

He said he wanted to show people how fun the town can be, while still being family-friendly.

“My ideology is that this is a family-friendly place, you can come down with your kids, grandkids and enjoy either side, it’s drama free and it’s just a good place to come down and relax,” Baum said.

Baum said the bar is only serving ice cream and alcohol at the moment, but he’s hoping to start serving food in about four months.

Sweet Sally’s hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on weekends.

