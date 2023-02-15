At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say

One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a deadly shooting at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.

Officials said that there are five victims, including a child. At least one person is dead, but Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials did not release the identity of the victim.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved. One suspect is in custody, but Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said they’re investigating more people that could be connected.

Police said one person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is described by authorities as 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos, including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Sweetwater is located in the southeastern corner of Tennessee.

