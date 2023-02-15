Macomb Fire Dept. begins Be Alarmed! program to promote fire safety

MACOMB (WGEM) - All across the Tri-States, there’s been an uptick in structure fires, but Macomb Fire Department is taking the next step to ensure safety.

MFD has partnered with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and non-profit Illinois Fire Safety Alliance to bring fire prevention education into your home.

As part of the Be Alarmed! Smoke Alarm Installation Program, Macomb firefighters will install up-to-date smoke alarms in homes and at no cost. Additionally, firefighters will provide homeowners with fire prevention education materials such as an escape plan.

Fire Captain Nate Livermore said smoke alarms are top priority for fire safety.

“Early detection gives you the most time to get out of the house before things get bad,” Livermore said.

Smoke alarms will be installed in every sleeping area, outside sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

”There are some parameters [to put smoke alarms at],” Livermore added. “Not within so many feet of windows and doors, you don’t want them within ten feet of cooking areas, stuff like that most people aren’t aware of.”

Livermore said only homeowners, and not apartment complex managers, are eligible for the program.

The program comes at no cost and can be requested by calling Macomb Fire Department at 309-836-7800.

You can complete an online application here.

