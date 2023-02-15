Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say

St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri are investigating a carjacking that turned into a shooting in downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, offices were called to a downtown-area gas station Wednesday morning with reports of a shooting.

KMOV reports a carjacking victim shot a suspect who was attempting to take his car.

The department said its homicide detectives have taken over the on-scene investigation.

Police did not immediately identify those involved or update the suspect’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Quincy nightclub owner Steven Homan, right, sits with attorney Benedict Song on Tuesday,...
Homan agrees to plea deal in battery case
2901 Curved Creek Rd.
Home on Curved Creek Road catches fire
PHAST Tracks construction going well
PHAST Tracks construction moving forwards
Another property added to Quincy Fix or Flatten program
Another property added to Quincy Fix or Flatten program
Pearl Diner
Pearl Diner grand opening draws in a crowd

Latest News

The head of the FAA ordered a review of the agency following a series of close calls and a...
FAA calls for review after close calls, system failures
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82
Acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen comments on the status of US air safety during a Senate...
'Cannot become complacent:' FAA official comments on US air safety
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley kicks off her GOP campaign for White House