MoDOT taking advantage of spring-like temps

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Even with the spring-like temperatures those across the Tri-States have been seeing, MoDOT officials said they are still on winter alert just in case the snow falls.

Northeast District Engineer Paula Gough said their first priority is to respond to winter weather. She said they are doing truck and equipment maintenance just in case snow falls.

However, she said they are also taking the opportunity to get other work done when there’s no snow.

“When we do have the weather as it’s been the last few days where it’s been a little bit nicer, we’ve been doing a lot of brush clearing, still doing some drainage and pipe work as well as continuing to fill pot holes that always come up about during those winter storms,” Gough said.

She said it allows them to get those areas prepared for when they have do repave roads in the spring and summer. Gough said even with the warmer temperatures, they can’t start their major road projects just yet as they are still weather dependent.

“Most of your significant pavement work that you will see, significant patching as well as resurfacing projects really have to have the warmer, summer weather so the work that you’ll see now that we are doing on pavement is more pothole patching and just gearing up, doing the drainage work in preparation to be ready for that summer operation,” Gough said.

She said they need consistent daytime and night time temperatures in order to start roadwork like pavement work. She said if that were to occur, they would get started on those projects and update the public.

She encourages drivers to pay attention to signs when the work is going on, and stay off their phones while driving. She said for those curious about when roadwork is going on to check the MoDOT website for alerts on when crews will be out.

