New education program promotes local history

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new educational program is teaching elementary students the importance behind local history.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County created an educational program to teach students how deep Adams County history goes.

The program consisted of three mini-courses focused on the History of Quincy, The Underground Railroad and Quincy Artifacts.

Historical Society Officials said more than 600 Adams County students attended the 9 different sessions.

Historical Society of Quincy & Adams County Volunteer Tim Jacobs said history starts locally.

“They need a background in history, and it’s good to start where you live. So if we can develop that and their interest in history I think that will carry them through,” Jacobs said. “Certainly have to know history as they say not to repeat it and there’s a lot of things in our history we’d rather not repeat.”

HSQAC launched the new elementary education program during February to also discuss the importance of black history month and the history Quincy holds within it.

”With the underground railroad there are implications today,” Jacobs said. “With race being such a big issue throughout my life time that if we know about the underground railroad and especially with how Quincy was so instrumental in the Underground Railroad and the abolitionist movement that that will give them some impetus to study things like the Civil War.”

Historical Society officials said they do want to make this education an annual program for elementary students. They said feedback forms will be sent out to the participating schools in hopes of doing it again next February.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.