QAVTC opens new opportunities for students by adding EMT course

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County EMS is looking to give students more opportunities to get into the workforce faster. The agency has paired with the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center to create a new course for students.

Growing up in a family full of doctors, Quincy High School Senior Gavin Schumacher said he wants to stay in medicine, but isn’t sure exactly how yet.

“This is just a really nice way to stay in medicine and help other people,” Schumacher said.

When QAVTC announced the new addition of the course, Schumacher knew he had to sign up immediately. Schumacher said his family has been through several situations where EMS was called so he became inspired.

“It was just something that inspired me when I heard that they were doing this, so that I could help out in the ways that they have helped my family in the past,” Schumacher said.

Adams County Ambulance and EMS is paying for the course, providing the instructors and the equipment.

During the semester-long course, students will be learning through lectures and hands-on sessions.

Adams County Ambulance Staff Development Specialist Adam Doellman said the idea was sparked last year.

“Giving an opportunity for high school students to kind of have that foundation of emergency services and an opportunity to potentially graduate high school and go straight into a job in EMS,” Doellman said.

But he said the shortage wasn’t the main reason for the creation of the course.

“I mean it is a good thing for the shortage of course, to bring more out there, but it’s more about helping them decide what they want to do in their future as well,” Doellman said.

At the end of each course, students will have the opportunity to test for certification.

Doellman said whether they test or not, students will still have the fundamentals of EMS training and the potential to find a job while still pursing their goals in college.

The course is currently a one semester offering, however in the fall QAVTC plans to make the course a two semester class.

