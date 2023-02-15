Quincy Transit Lines study looks to change and improve city public transportation

QUINCY (WGEM) - A route study for the Quincy Transit Lines could mean changes for some riders. This comes after the city council approved $136,192 to complete a professional analysis.

Riders said that public transportation offered here is crucial in them getting to work, going home and it’s affordable for them.

“You know most buses are real high, like $2 or $3. So you know 50 cents ain’t bad,” Lela Jones said.

But riders said there are parts of town that could use more buses and routes that run longer.

“I just feel like the buses should come on the weekends more because more people travel more on the weekends than the week days. You know, like people who don’t have transportation or a car or something,” Jones said.

Quincy Transit Director Marty Stegeman said this study will provide information on how the city can meet those needs.

”I anticipate changes, recommend changes, to better serve the public,” Stegeman said. “We have grown drastically to the east, we’ve grown to the north with industry and schools and residences.”

“It’s a life saver when you need it. Like when its raining and you don’t have other transportation,” Gabriel Richardson said.

Richardson uses the Quincy’s Public Transportation System and said it’s an essential part of the community.

“I need it desperately right now. The work I go to only has transportation one way. So you’re either choosing a shift that gets you home or a ride to work,” Richardson said.

“The last time a route study was done was before John Wood Community College existed, before Sam’s, before Walmart.” Stegeman said.

Stegeman said the Quincy Transit Lines hasn’t had a route study in more than 20 years.

“Obviously the demographics of the city has changed drastically since then,” Stegeman said.

He said since then, they’re still servicing the east end of the city, with only two busses with one hour routes.

“It’s one of our busiest business districts, it’s one of our busiest education districts,” Stegeman said. “I think we have so many businesses and new residences in that area that we need to increase that number of buses.”

Stegeman said the study will be a complete analysis done by a professional firm with help from the state.

“We need to review what we are doing as a transit agency to better provide service to the citizens of Quincy. That is the purpose of the route study,” Stegeman said.

He thinks riders are going to see a change, but said, “That’s not going to happen over night.”

He said its going to be an 18-month study; until about the summer of 2024.

“We have to get the equipment and man power if we have to increase the routes. Which we’ll have to work with the state on getting the equipment to do so,” Stegeman said.

Stegeman said the route study will start soon after they sign the contract. He said if not in February, for certain in March.

Stegeman said this study will be 100% reimbursed by the state of Illinois.

He said they will pay each invoice as they come in with transportation department funds. He said the department will not use any city general funds or the city treasury.

