SNAP emergency allotments set to disappear

By Mattison Norris
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - SNAP user benefits are officially being reduced at the beginning of March.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program added emergency allotments during the COVID-19 pandemic in hopes of helping manage food insecurity.

The additional emergency amount was added in April of 2020, however on Jan. 17, the Illinois Department of Human Services decided to end SNAP Emergency Allotments back to pre-pandemic numbers.

Director of West Illinois Area Agency on Aging Mike Drew said he advises planning ahead for the change by budgeting and registering for available resources like local food pantries.

“So this decrease in SNAP benefits for families and older adults throughout our area is going to be a challenge,” Drew said. “I think as they’re used to getting quite a bit more money every month and I think were going to see an increase at the food pantries and an increase at our meal site as well for older adults.”

Drew said due to high inflation on groceries and other things, he does worry for community members.

“I think people just need to be aware of it and budget for it ahead of time and be ready for it, and find those other resources whether that be in the community or financial resources to help in other areas, so they still have money for food. People have to eat,” Drew said.

