Wicked Thyme Charcuterie hosts soft opening in new facility

By Mattison Norris
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wicked Thyme Charcuterie on the corner of 6th and Hampshire officially launched their new business with a soft opening.

Other small businesses joined in to help with the event. Businesses include Chaotic Sugar, Grains & Grounds Coffee, Sweet P Petals, Stay Golden, Pumped up Balloons & Beyond, Verve Imports, as well as the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Owner Crystal King said you could build a bouquet of flowers, get permanent jewelry or just grab tasty treats. She said the goal of the event was to show off their new facility and allow the community to see what local small shops have to offer.

“Just having people in the facility to see the renovations that have been done to this building and all of the love that’s been poured into it, most of the woodwork here is sourced from fallen trees here in Quincy, so we’ve really just taken a part of Quincy and made it a part of our own,” King said.

King said they will now be able to host group lessons to teach community members how to create personal charcuterie boards in their new facility.

“It’s just a sense of community. It’s sharing a space together, supporting other small businesses and other community programs and just coming together and spending time together as a community,” King Said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braden A. Harn and Robert Lee Ledbetter
Two Hannibal men allegedly steal money, handgun and more from elderly person
2901 Curved Creek Rd.
Home on Curved Creek Road catches fire
Former Quincy nightclub owner Steven Homan, right, sits with attorney Benedict Song on Tuesday,...
Homan agrees to plea deal in battery case
Several fire departments responded to the barn and shed fire on Highway 2 in Donnellson, Iowa,...
Machine shed lost, barn damaged in fire at Harvestville Farm
What feels like a rise in local fires causes concern throughout the community.
Another house fire in Quincy sparks concern

Latest News

Wicked Thyme Charcuterie hosts soft opening in new facility
Wicked Thyme Charcuterie hosts soft opening in new facility
Business owners give back by treating assisted living residents on Valentine’s Day
Business owners give back by treating assisted living residents on Valentine’s Day
SNAP emergency allotments set to disappear
SNAP emergency allotments set to disappear
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program added emergency allotments during the COVID-19...
SNAP emergency allotments set to disappear