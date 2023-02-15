Wicked Thyme Charcuterie hosts soft opening in new facility

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wicked Thyme Charcuterie on the corner of 6th and Hampshire officially launched their new business with a soft opening.

Other small businesses joined in to help with the event. Businesses include Chaotic Sugar, Grains & Grounds Coffee, Sweet P Petals, Stay Golden, Pumped up Balloons & Beyond, Verve Imports, as well as the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Owner Crystal King said you could build a bouquet of flowers, get permanent jewelry or just grab tasty treats. She said the goal of the event was to show off their new facility and allow the community to see what local small shops have to offer.

“Just having people in the facility to see the renovations that have been done to this building and all of the love that’s been poured into it, most of the woodwork here is sourced from fallen trees here in Quincy, so we’ve really just taken a part of Quincy and made it a part of our own,” King said.

King said they will now be able to host group lessons to teach community members how to create personal charcuterie boards in their new facility.

“It’s just a sense of community. It’s sharing a space together, supporting other small businesses and other community programs and just coming together and spending time together as a community,” King Said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.