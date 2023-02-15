Wind Weather Advisory for portions of the Tri-States tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert for tomorrow (Thursday) due to a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the Tri-States. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 12 AM Thursday - 6 PM Thursday for: Lee County in Iowa, Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois, and Clark, Knox, Lewis, Scotland, and Shelby County in Missouri. This will not be a big winter storm! However, we will have enough sleet/snow to make for some slippery road conditions.

Some minor snow accumulation will be possible tomorrow. (maxuser | WGEM)

The low pressure system that brought us the rain yesterday is now to our north over Wisconsin. This low pressure is now dragging a weak cold front through the Tri-States. With the front coming through this morning, that means we have already hit our daytime high for the day. It was near 50°. The rest of the day will be a little cooler in the upper 30s to mid 40s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. As clouds stream in from the north, the day will shape up partly sunny. Meaning more clouds than sun. Winds continue to be fairly breezy. Sustained winds have ranged from about 15 to 20 mph with gusts into the 30 mph range. As we head into this afternoon, the winds will start to die down.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s for places such as Memphis, Missouri, to mid 30s for places such as Pittsfield, Illinois. Winds will start to pickup in speed somewhat again. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible.

In the meantime, our next weather system is sitting over the southwest U.S. right now. This system will roll through our region overnight tonight and into tomorrow. The precipitation should not start until after midnight. Once the precipitation does start, temperatures will be warm enough for a rain/freezing rain/sleet mixture. As the temperatures gradually drop, the precipitation will transition to all snow. The majority of the snow will start to taper off in the afternoon with just a few lingering spotty snow showers in the early evening. While some minor snow accumulation will be possible for portions of the Tri-States, this will NOT be a big snow storm for us. By looking at the map below, you can see the highest snowfall totals will be on the northwestern tier of the Tri-States. (That area is shaded in the second shade of blue.) This area could see 1 - 3 inches. Those shaded in the first color of blue (the lightest blue) could see a trace to up to an inch. The further south and southeast you go, the less you will receive.

Just some minor snow accumulations expected tomorrow. (maxuser | WGEM)

