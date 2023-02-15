Woman shot and killed by stranger in Kroger parking after argument on Valentine’s Day

By Ashley Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A woman was shot and killed by a stranger outside of a Kroger in South Carolina around 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Police said the shooting started with an argument between two women who didn’t know each other.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Christina Harrison initially left the area but turned herself in to the Irmo Police Department around 5:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them,” Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said in a statement. “One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.”

Officials said Harrison will face murder and weapon charges.

