Adams County Board to spend $56,000 to test courthouse for mold

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County courthouse building will soon be tested for mold. The county board gave the okay in Tuesday night’s meeting to accept a bid for the job.

County board members said there’s been a few complaints about mold in the building. They said they’ve had three rooms air tested so far.

Adams County Board Member Dave Bellis said the results came back low and okay, indicating livable standards.

“The most important thing to me and our committee is the safety of our employees,” Bellis said.

He said they sent blueprints to a company in Chicago and consulted with another in St. Louis for bids to get the rest of the building tested.

Bellis said the Chicago company, Safestart Environmental, presented them with three options and three different price points.

The board approved the second option for $56,000 to cover the testing for the entire courthouse.

”We didn’t know if we should have our duct work cleaned first or have the testing done first. We did talk to the Chicago company quite a bit,” Bellis said. “The owner, he suggested holding off on the cleaning and test first.”

Bellis said the next step is to have a contract and resolution presented to the county board during next month’s meeting.

He made a motion for the contract to have a clause stating the company is to only communicate with himself, the county board chairman and the maintenance department head.

“We don’t need interactions with our employees, we don’t need to disturb them. We don’t want rumors flying of could’ve, should’ve, would’ve,” Bellis said.

He said that way they can get on the company’s waiting list, which is about two months out right now.

Bellis said it’ll take about two weeks for results after they collect samples and test them.

He said those results will determine if they’ll need remediation and if so, how they should go about containing the contamination.

