Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 16th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Kathy Woodworth

Katelyn Taylor

Tyler Caldwell

Taylor Blessing

Brenda Walbring

Kendra Walbring

Brad Kirlin

Rus Hagenah

Christa Sutherland

Justice Coburn

Mike Battles

Jeremy Anderson

John Jibben

Judy Bolton

Rodney Bricker

Robert Maloney

Bruce Prueter

James Venvertloh

Michele Van Blair

Shirley Knight

Seth Maag

Mary Griffin

Zander Smith

Gregory Schieferdecker

Isaac Murphy

ANNIVERSARIES

Larry & Gail Costigan

Roger & Joye Perry

Keith & Althea Stroud

Gene & Theresa Huddleston

Bill & Priscilla Morrison

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.