Blessing Health System names next president and chief executive officer

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health System named the next president and chief executive officer Thursday morning.

Brian Canfield will become President and Chief Executive Officer of Blessing Heath after the Oct. 6 retirement of Maureen Kahn.

Blessing Health consists of Blessing and the Illini Community Hospitals, Hannibal Clinic, a provider group and network of rural health clinics, college of nursing and health sciences, a charitable foundation and durable medical equipment/biomedical/linen services business.

Blessing serves West Central Illinois, Northeast Missouri and Southeast Iowa with an employee team of 4,000.

After Kahn’s retirement, she will have served 22 years with Blessing Health. She began her tenure in 2011 as Blessing Hospital’s Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. Kahn became the President and Chief Executive Officer of Blessing Hospital in 2005, and in 2014 she became the President and Chief Executive Officer of Blessing Health and Blessing Hospital.

Canfield joined Blessing in Dec. 2021 as Chief Operating Officer of Blessing Health, assuming the additional duty of Blessing Hospital President in August 2022.

Canfield came to Blessing after nine years as a chief operating officer at First Health of the Carolinas and Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, North Carolina, where he was responsible for three acute care hospitals totaling 509 beds, a critical access hospital, and a staff of 4,500 employees and 950 volunteers.

Prior to that, Canfield served 28 years in the United States Army and Department of Defense. His last assignment was as CEO and Commanding Officer of Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was the first non-physician selected to command the 340-bed-capable tertiary care teaching hospital with eight multi-specialty ambulatory care and primary care medical clinics serving a community of more than 185,000 patients.

Canfield also served in Afghanistan where he was responsible for planning, coordination and synchronization of 12 hospitals, 32 clinics, 14 forward surgical teams, and all ground and air medical evacuation resources in Afghanistan for over a half-million US military and partner nation forces.

Canfield holds master’s degrees in healthcare administration, business administration, and in national security and strategic studies. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“I have worked with Maureen closely since I arrived at Blessing and learned much for her about this organization and the communities it serves. I am prepared and honored to lead this organization into the future, working side-by-side with our exceptional team,” Canfield said.

Kahn’s tenure has been highlighted by the expansion of services and technology designed to allow people to get the healthcare they need without having to travel out of the area. Accomplishments include the expansion of heart services, including the addition of cardiac electrophysiology; the addition of orthopedics; the acquisition of robotics to assist surgeons with the latest procedures, and the opening of Moorman Pavilion and the Blessing Surgery Center.

“The region is fortunate to have Brian Canfield at the helm of Blessing Health,” Kahn added. “He is a leader with international experience with a focus on community needs.”

The quality of Blessing’s care has also been recognized numerous times during Kahn’s presidency, including by the Leapfrog Group for patient safety, US News & World Report for High Performing Hospital status in a half-dozen areas of care, and The Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.

In addition, Blessing Hospital achieved Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the highest national honor awarded for nursing excellence.

“Her leadership during the pandemic was phenomenal,” said Timothy Koontz, Chairman, of Blessing Corporate Services Board of Trustees. “Facing a disease no one had dealt with before, Blessing worked in concert with other providers to address the needs of the ill - including adding specialized patient rooms in almost a moment’s notice, creating a drive-thru facility for respiratory testing and care that flourishes today as the Blessing Express Clinic, and a free-standing molecular lab that decreased COVID test turnaround times from days to hours. Blessing improved the health of our communities, thanks in large part to Maureen Kahn’s calm and thoughtful guidance.”

