Brief Bitter Cold

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are set up for some bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills for Friday morning. A clearing sky tonight will allow our temperatures to drop down into the middle teens. The wind will be a bit on the breezy side, which will bring down wind chills to the single digits And close to zero for some locations. Everybody will see single-digit wind chills Friday morning. Sunny skies develop on Friday with a light wind and temperatures warm to the mid-30s which is about normal for this time of year. Saturday and Sunday both will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. However, there will be a bit of a breeze out of the southwest gusting to 30 miles per hour for both Saturday and Sunday. For Presidents’ Day, partly sunny skies and temperatures are still in the mid-50s. Our next chance for rain gets here on Tuesday through Wednesday. This past Thursday’s snow was a total bust of a forecast. The winter weather advisory probably should’ve been pulled by around noon today, but the National Weather Service decided to hold onto the advisory, waiting for a few snowflakes.

