Brief Bitter Cold

Wind chill values will be in the singles digits Friday morning
Wind chill values will be in the singles digits Friday morning(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are set up for some bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills for Friday morning. A clearing sky tonight will allow our temperatures to drop down into the middle teens. The wind will be a bit on the breezy side, which will bring down wind chills to the single digits And close to zero for some locations. Everybody will see single-digit wind chills Friday morning. Sunny skies develop on Friday with a light wind and temperatures warm to the mid-30s which is about normal for this time of year. Saturday and Sunday both will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. However, there will be a bit of a breeze out of the southwest gusting to 30 miles per hour for both Saturday and Sunday. For Presidents’ Day, partly sunny skies and temperatures are still in the mid-50s. Our next chance for rain gets here on Tuesday through Wednesday. This past Thursday’s snow was a total bust of a forecast. The winter weather advisory probably should’ve been pulled by around noon today, but the National Weather Service decided to hold onto the advisory, waiting for a few snowflakes.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Bayview Bridge reopens after being closed due to ‘uncooperative individual’
What started as a $1,000 purchase of a potential storage building is now a budding business for...
Ice cream bar opens in Keokuk, previous apartment renovations in the building completed
Snow Accumulation forecast map
Expect hazardous travel conditions Thursday
Some of the advisories will run through 6 PM, others run through 9 PM.
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays

Latest News

StromTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StromTrak Weather Thursday Midday
Some of the advisories will run through 6 PM, others run through 9 PM.
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening