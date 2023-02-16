Former WIU president cleared in personnel complaint matter

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WGEM) – The results of an outside investigation into personnel actions by Central State University President Jack Thomas found no evidence of discrimination, harassment, or violations of university policies, but did note issues related to the president’s leadership style, according to a news release issued by the Wilberforce, Ohio, school on Wednesday.

The investigation was conducted at the request of the Central State University Board of Trustees and its General Counsel, Laura Wilson.

According to the news release, the Board hired the Taft law firm to conduct an investigation after having received a letter of complaint in August 2022 signed by five current or former university employees. Taft attorneys interviewed the five complainants, Dr. Thomas, and university staff, and reviewed relevant university policies.

The report’s summary of findings states, “President Thomas’ leadership style as it relates to the complainants may be characterized as rude, belittling and bullying, but does not rise to the level of harassment.”

“We appreciate Dr. Thomas’ vision, drive, and accomplishments. The Board, however, expects University employees to conduct themselves at all times with civility and mutual respect for fellow employees,” said Board Chair Mark Hatcher. “We have discussed the results of this investigation with Dr. Thomas and we mutually agreed that he immediately undergo executive leadership and effective communication coaching.”

Thomas became the ninth president of Central State University on July 1, 2020. He resigned as president at Western Illinois University in Macomb in June 2019.

“The (Central State) Board of Trustees hired me to deliver results during challenging times, and I believe I am doing so. I have always made decisions with the best interests of the University in mind, and in an effort to move the institution forward,” President Thomas said. “While I have always intended to treat those around me with respect, in the process of helping transform Central State University, I am charged to encourage and hold those who work for the institution with high and lofty expectations. Nevertheless, we can all benefit from personal reflection and coaching. I look forward to participating in leadership and effective communication coaching in an effort to improve my effectiveness leading this University.”

Thomas’ contract with Central State runs through June 30.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.