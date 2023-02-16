Hospital Report: February 16, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Peggy Baldwin, age 70, of Quincy, died February 14 in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Kerry Sue Robertson, age 77, of Quincy, died on February 12 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Debra Sue Perkins, age 68, of the Sunset Home, passed away February 12. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Patricia “Patti” L. Willard, 92, of Quincy, IL, passed away February 14 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Kathryn Lynn Bozdech, age 63, of Quincy, died on February 14 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

