Hospital Report: February 16, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Peggy Baldwin, age 70, of Quincy, died February 14 in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Kerry Sue Robertson, age 77, of Quincy, died on February 12 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Debra Sue Perkins, age 68, of the Sunset Home, passed away February 12. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Patricia “Patti” L. Willard, 92, of Quincy, IL, passed away February 14 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Kathryn Lynn Bozdech, age 63, of Quincy, died on February 14 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 15th, 2023

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 14th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 14, 2023

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 14, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 13th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 12th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 13, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 13, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 11th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 10th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 10, 2023

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 10, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 9th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.