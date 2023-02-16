John Wood Community College expanding truck driver training program to Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s been close to one year since an Illinois law started requiring classes for anyone wanting a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

John Wood Community College truck driver training school’s lead instructor Phil Steinkamp said because of this law they have seen an influx of students with many of their classes maxed out.

There’s still a truck driver shortage, so they have opened their Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield to take in more students.

“We had already tried it once in the past several years but then COVID hit and it never took off down there,” Steinkamp said. “But we would like to better serve our area in the Southeast and in Pittsfield we already have the facility.”

Steinkamp said they plan to launch their classes at that facility in April and will start small while they look for additional instructors.

“At this time, we’re probably looking at six to nine students,” Steinkamp said. “We want to keep it manageable for the first class.”

Steinkamp said the goal in mind is to keep the roads safer and fill a need in the workforce, particularly in that area.

“In recent years we’ve had the city of Pittsfield send students to our class to work for the city itself who need a CDL,” Steinkamp said.

Joshua Stratton is one of the 18 students enrolled in the current class at JWCC’s Workforce Center in Quincy. He said he was glad to get into the class which was maxed out.

“[I’m into the 5th week of the course] and at the end they’ll set us up for a pre-test,” Stratton said. “Then we’ll go through and do the driving test through the DMV itself.”

The Southeast Education Center at 39637 260th Ave. will host a free information session at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 27 for anyone interested in learning more about the program and discuss the new federal regulation in regards to obtaining a CDL.

For more information, contact the Truck Driver Training program at 217-641-4971, 217-641-4914, or visit their website.

