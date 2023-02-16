Macomb man allegedly involved in domestic dispute, animal cruelty

Timothy Smith, 39 allegedly arrested for domestic violence and mistreat of an animal.
Timothy Smith, 39 allegedly arrested for domestic violence and mistreat of an animal.
By Anna Brandon
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST
Macomb, Il (WGEM) - The Macomb police reported Thursday that they were called around 3:27 a.m. on Wednesday to the 1200 block of E. Carroll St. in Macomb for the report of domestic violence.

Police said that family members at that location fled the house after they believed their dog was harmed by Timothy L. Smith, 39 of Macomb, the father, and husband of the family.

Family members told police that Smith had been harming the family dog, threatening the family members with a knife, and, at one point grabbing and pushing family members around the house.

It is alleged Smith had also kept the family under his control and restrained their movements, for several hours.

Police reported family members and the dog were taken to a safe location.

After the police surrounded the house, Smith was coaxed out and arrested.

Smith was charged with two counts of unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery and one count of cruel treatment to an animal.

Smith will appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. on March 15.

