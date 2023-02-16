Missouri Department of Conservation proposes permit changes

By Logan Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There could be some changes on the way to conservation sites in Missouri that could save photographers and videographers hundreds of dollars.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is proposing the elimination of permit fees for commercial photography and videography.

The MDC defines commercial photography and videography as the creation of such products with money being made from such products.

The fees are $100 a year for a commercial photography permit and $500 a day for commercial videography permits.

Commercial photography and videography had been banned prior to 2020 when the fees were announced.

According to media specialist Maddie Est with the Northeast region of the MDC, the agency has received feedback over the last two years indicating that a change may be needed.

“What we’re hearing from folks is that that is a very steep price to pay, especially for people who aren’t necessarily making a lot of money off of their product that they’re getting,” Est said. “And so this is our call for comments, you know we want to hear from the public.”

Est said the goal was making the conservation areas more accessible for more people.

While the proposal would eliminate these permit fees, special use permits would still be required in certain situations.

“Like service roads, if you are trying to video there, you need to get a special use permit as those aren’t typically open to the public,” Est said. “We are also asking that folks that are looking to have a bigger production, so ten or more people involved in the video or photography process, they need a special use permit.”

The use of props, sets or equipment that requires more than one person to carry would also require a special use permit, along with the use of a drone.

The public comment period on the proposed changes is open through March 3.

Following the comment period, regulation changes would be considered at an open meeting March 14.

Any approved changes would become effective July 1.

You can access the public comments webpage here.

