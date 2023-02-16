More kids struggling with mental health issues

QUINCY (WGEM) - National and regional data shows that indicators of poor mental health are increasing for high school students.

Released Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey found in 2021, 42 percent of high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, 22 percent seriously considered attempting suicide, 18 percent made a suicide plan, and 10 percent attempted suicide.

The data lines up with findings from the United Way of Adams County’s 2021 Community Needs Assessment which found 43 percent of 10th graders in Adams County reported they experienced depression in 2020 while 21 percent reported they considered suicide.

Officials at Cornerstone Foundation For Families said there are a number of factors driving the worsening trends.

“COVID has certainly been a factor of that, I think additional stressors in our world, I think social media is a part of that,” Executive Director Chris Parker said.

Counselor Courtney Miller said while social media has helped reduce in the stigma surrounding mental health issues, it still presents a number of problems.

“There is a downside with cyber-bullying, there is also that comparison piece,” she said. “People only show the best version of themselves online so people are always comparing themselves to others.”

Quincy High School counselor Jessica Beaston said many of the students they serve report feeling overwhelmed and unable to get through their day.

“2,000 students, crowded classroom, crowded hallways, just feelings of being overwhelmed and really just wanting to isolate themselves and not put themselves out in that social setting where they have to interact with many people throughout the day, fight the hallways, fight the crowds,” she said.

Parker said high school students aren’t the only ones going through struggles. He said while they’re seeing more anxiety in high school and junior high students, younger kids are also being affected.

“With the younger kids you just see behavioral issues because they don’t know how to express their feeling so they act them out,” he said. “You get kids who are struggling in class with speaking out or acting out, sometimes it’s aggression.”

The CDC data shows some groups experience different mental health outcomes, including members of the LGBTQ+ community and females.

57 percent of female high school students reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 with 13 percent attempting suicide. 29 percent of male students felt persistently sad or hopeless with seven percent attempting to commit suicide.

QHS counselor Jessica Beaston said there is a difference in how young boys and girls process their emotions, especially when their brains are still developing.

“Girls tend to internalize their feelings more and let that stew into a downward spiral into depression and anxiety because they don’t have the coping skills to manage what’s really going on with them,” she said.

Almost 70 percent of LGBQ+ students and those who have any same sex partners reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in 2021 while 22 percent tried to commit suicide.

Beaston said it’s important for everyone to keep an open dialogue about the importance of mental health and provide help when its needed.

The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition maintains a list of mental health resources and organizations across the Tri-States. You can find that here.

