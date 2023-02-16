National Weather Service to hold local storm spotter classes

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WGEM) - While severe weather is possible all year long, the spring season in particular can bring some intense thunderstorms to the Tri-States.

With spring quickly approaching, the National Weather Service for the St. Louis area has announced several local storm spotter training classes.

The classes go over the basics of storm spotting and severe weather. This includes topics such as: basics of thunderstorm development, storm structure, what to look for when severe weather strikes, signs of tornado formation, how to report severe weather and more.

Kevin Deitsch, the warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS in St. Louis, said storm spotters play an extra important role in the Tri-States.

“When you’re talking about Northeast Missouri and Western Illinois, there aren’t a whole lot of radars nearby and so unfortunately our radar can’t see beneath 10, 12, 15,000 feet up in those areas,” Deitsch said. “So that’s really where spotters become crucial because they’re kind of filling in that gap between the 10,000 feet where our radar stops, and the ground.”

The ground verification also helps verify when storms are causing damage.

“Whether it’s wind damage from a severe thunderstorm that came through, whether it’s large hail that fell and damaged crops or even a tornado, and sometimes it doesn’t even need to be a big tornado, a weak or short-lived tornado, we get reports from our spotters all the time and we’re so appreciative of what they do,” Deitsch said.

Each interactive class is around two hours long is held from 6:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. with breaks.

Upcoming classes for National Weather Service St. Louis Area are:

Monday, Feb 27 @ Monroe City Junior High School Auditorium in Monroe City, MO

Monday Mar 6 @ John Wood Community College Auditorium in Quincy, IL

Monday Mar 13 @ Sesquicentennial Building: Parks and Recreation Offices in Palmyra, MO

Tuesday, Mar 21 @ Culver Stockton Robert Brown Performing Arts Center: Merillat Chapel in Canton, MO

Classes are free and are open for anyone to attend, although at least a 5th grade education level is recommended for potential spotters.

Anyone that wants to participate, but is not able to attend one of the classes, can sign up for a virtual webinar from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 29th. You can find the link to register for the webinar here.

As a reminder, the NWS in St. Louis covers Adams, Brown and Pike Counties in Illinois as well as Knox, Lewis, Shelby, Marion, Monroe and Ralls Counties in Missouri.

The NWS office in the Quad Cities covers Scotland and Clark Counties in Missouri, Lee County in Iowa, and Hancock and McDonough Counties in Illinois.

The NWS office in Lincoln, Illinois covers Scott and Schuyler Counties in Illinois.

