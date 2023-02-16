The Quincy Township plans to buy city annex building

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Township is looking to use some of its excess funds to purchase the city annex building on Maine Street.

The Quincy Township Supervisor said they found out the city wanted to sell the building in August.

Maggie Hoyt said the township has been located there since 1994.

The city’s planning and development department as well as Two Rivers Regional Council are also in the building.

She said city hall’s renovation plan proposes relocating the township offices to the basement, which she and the aldermen said is a safety risk to employees because of mold contamination concerns.

“I agree, the basement, I wouldn’t put anybody down there. Just my thoughts,” 6th Ward Alderman Patty Maples said.

Hoyt said last year they used $400,000 of their excess funds to support the city’s small rental rehab program.

She said since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Personal Property Replacement Tax funds they have accrued have grown exponentially from sales tax spent in Quincy. In fact, she said they have at least a million dollars in this current fiscal year and anticipates that number will continue growing.

“This year we’d like to use those excess funds to purchase this building. Our thought is that purchasing this building will save the taxpayers’ money in no longer needing to do as drastic renovations over at city hall in order to accommodate our spaces,” Hoyt said.

She said there is a certain amount of excess Personal Property Replacement Tax funds they can have a given year, determined by the state. She wants to use about $650,000 of PPRT to buy the building.

She said if they’re not allowed to purchase the annex building, they’ll have to find another way to spend the money.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.