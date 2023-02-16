Russia fires barrage of missiles at targets in Ukraine

The Ukrainian soldiers' tank training has been fast-tracked, so they can be ready in a month. (KPRP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russia again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles on Thursday, hitting targets from east to west. Ukrainian authorities said one of the strikes killed a 79-year-old woman and injured at least seven other people.

Russian forces used a variety of missile types, firing 36 in all in a two-hour overnight burst, said Ukraine’s military chief, Valery Zaluzhnyy. He said Ukrainian air defense batteries shot down 16 of them — a lower rate of success than against some previous Russian waves.

Ukrainian authorities said targets in the north, west, south, east and center of the country were struck.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said Russian forces “changed their tactics” for the strike, deploying what he described as “active reconnaissance” and “false targets.”

He gave no details. But Russian forces may be seeking ways to get past Ukrainian air defenses that have been strengthened by Western-supplied weapons systems and have had high rates of success against previous Russian barrages of missiles and killer drones.

One of the overnight strikes caused casualties and destroyed homes in the eastern city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said. Gov. Serhiy Lysak said a 79-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded, including two who were later hospitalized.

The strike destroyed seven homes, damaged 30 others and sparked a fire at an industrial plant that emergency services put out within hours, the governor added.

A regional governor in western Ukraine, Maksym Kozitskyi, said a fire broke out at a “critical” infrastructure facility in the province of Lviv. He did not immediately offer details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Bayview Bridge reopens after being closed due to ‘uncooperative individual’
What started as a $1,000 purchase of a potential storage building is now a budding business for...
Ice cream bar opens in Keokuk, previous apartment renovations in the building completed
Snow Accumulation forecast map
Expect hazardous travel conditions Thursday
MoDOt taking advantage of good weather for work
MoDOT taking advantage of spring-like temps
Owner says the goal of the event was to show off their new facility and allow the community to...
Wicked Thyme Charcuterie hosts soft opening in new facility

Latest News

Isaiah Rodriguez, 12, is being remembered by his mother as a sweet boy who was always helping...
Deputy charged with murder in off-duty crash that killed boy, 12
The suspect was allegedly driving 95 miles per hour in a school zone when he struck another car.
Mother hopes for justice after 12-year-old son killed in car crash
QND Raiders Focus In On Facing West Hancock On "Senior Night"
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Feb. 14) QND Raiders Set To Host West Hancock Tonight At "The Pit" On Senior Night
Payson-Seymour Hoping To Get Back On The Winning Track As The Post-Season Quickly Approaches
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 14)