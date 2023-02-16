Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan

Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities are on the scene of a train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, authorities reported Thursday.

Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.

The train had one car containing hazardous materials, but authorities said there’s no sign of leaking, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

“There is no evidence of exposed hazardous materials, as no train cars containing hazardous materials were compromised,” Van Buren Township police officials said on social media.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said on social media that it is aware of the train derailment, “where initial reports indicate no threat to the public from the derailment.”

The department said its personnel are on their way to the scene to assist in assessing the situation.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said in a statement to the local media that “the car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars.”

The derailment comes nearly two weeks after a fiery derailment of a train with toxins in Ohio forced evacuations and left residents with questions about potential lingering environmental hazards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Bayview Bridge reopens after being closed due to ‘uncooperative individual’
What started as a $1,000 purchase of a potential storage building is now a budding business for...
Ice cream bar opens in Keokuk, previous apartment renovations in the building completed
Snow Accumulation forecast map
Expect hazardous travel conditions Thursday
Owner says the goal of the event was to show off their new facility and allow the community to...
Wicked Thyme Charcuterie hosts soft opening in new facility
Aaron and Amie canceled their divorce filing on Valentine's Day, citing their love for each...
Couple cancel their divorce on Valentine’s Day: ‘Love can conquer all’

Latest News

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
LIVE: Biden remarks on aerial objects
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden to speak on unknown aerial objects amid review
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Loyola University men's basketball chaplain and school...
At 103, Sister Jean publishes memoir of faith and basketball
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior