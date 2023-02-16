Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisories in effect

Some of the advisories will run through 6 PM, others run through 9 PM.
Some of the advisories will run through 6 PM, others run through 9 PM.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the Tri-States.

We are expecting the precipitation to being as a rain/freezing rain/sleet mixture. Then, it will transition over to snow. Precipitation type will also depend on where you live in the Tri-States. Minor accumulation is possible, which could make roads slick. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

The latest on the track of this weather system and possible snow/sleet accumulations are coming up on WGEM News Today from 5 AM - 7 AM.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Bayview Bridge reopens after being closed due to ‘uncooperative individual’
What started as a $1,000 purchase of a potential storage building is now a budding business for...
Ice cream bar opens in Keokuk, previous apartment renovations in the building completed
Snow Accumulation forecast map
Expect hazardous travel conditions Thursday
MoDOt taking advantage of good weather for work
MoDOT taking advantage of spring-like temps
Owner says the goal of the event was to show off their new facility and allow the community to...
Wicked Thyme Charcuterie hosts soft opening in new facility

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
Snow Accumulation forecast map
Expect hazardous travel conditions Thursday
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
With clouds arriving from the north, today will be partly sunny.
Wind Weather Advisory for portions of the Tri-States tomorrow