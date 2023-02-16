Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisories in effect

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the Tri-States.

We are expecting the precipitation to being as a rain/freezing rain/sleet mixture. Then, it will transition over to snow. Precipitation type will also depend on where you live in the Tri-States. Minor accumulation is possible, which could make roads slick. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

The latest on the track of this weather system and possible snow/sleet accumulations are coming up on WGEM News Today from 5 AM - 7 AM.

