WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 14) Payson-Seymour Indians Prepare To Tip-Off Against Macomb On The IHSA Hardwood Tonight In McDonough County
Indians Head Coach Tyler Dushinsky Offers Insight On His Squad As They Get ready To Face The Bombers At MHS
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Payson-Seymour basketball team has seen some good times and challenging times this season on the IHSA hardwood. The Indians are now (14-14) on the season as they prepare to face (23-6) Macomb tonight in hostile territory. Payson hopes to find a way to pull out a win against the Bombers this evening and lock up their second victory in a row after beating Liberty High recently. That victory would help Payson build up some added confidence as the post-season quickly approaches.
Beating MHS in McDonough County is never an easy task and it will certainly be a huge challenge tonight when you remember that the “Orange and Black” are sporting a perfect (14-0) record so far this season playing at home.
The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Payson-Seymour head coach Tyler Duschinsky and junior guard Blake Schwartz for a little added insight on the Indians as they fight to get back on the winning track in time to make a serious post-season run.
