WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 14) Payson-Seymour Indians Prepare To Tip-Off Against Macomb On The IHSA Hardwood Tonight In McDonough County

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Payson-Seymour basketball team has seen some good times and challenging times this season on the IHSA hardwood. The Indians are now (14-14) on the season as they prepare to face (23-6) Macomb tonight in hostile territory. Payson hopes to find a way to pull out a win against the Bombers this evening and lock up their second victory in a row after beating Liberty High recently. That victory would help Payson build up some added confidence as the post-season quickly approaches.

Beating MHS in McDonough County is never an easy task and it will certainly be a huge challenge tonight when you remember that the “Orange and Black” are sporting a perfect (14-0) record so far this season playing at home.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Payson-Seymour head coach Tyler Duschinsky and junior guard Blake Schwartz for a little added insight on the Indians as they fight to get back on the winning track in time to make a serious post-season run.

