WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 14) QND Raiders Set To Host West Hancock On The Hardwood At “The Pit” On Senior Night!

Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Set To Play Host Against West Hancock At "The Pit" In A Conference Showdown
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (19-8) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders will tip-off against (22-7) West Hancock this evening at “The Pit” in a highly anticipated West Central conference match-up on the hardwood. The “Blue & Gold” are (7-1) in conference play and are riding high on a 7-game winning streak. The Titans have won 4-games in a row.

Tonight’s game will also represent the last regular-season home game for 7 members of the QND hoops program. Those players will be honored during “Senior Night” festivities at 10th and Jackson that are scheduled to take place before the Raiders and Titans hit the hardwood at 7:30 p.m.

Quincy Notre Dame is currently sporting a (9-2) record playing at home heading into this evening’s battle that Raiders head coach Kevin Meyer also feels will be a big challenge for his squad. We’ll have details...

