WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 15) Macomb Bombers Football Standout Langdon Allen Signs With Monmouth College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was an exciting day on the campus of Macomb High in McDonough County as football standout Langdon Allen signed with Monmouth College. The talented Wide Receiver/Defensive Back played a big part in the “Orange & Black’s” success on the prep gridiron last season. Macomb earned a IHSA playoff berth and sent a clear message across the “Land Of Lincoln” that a resurgence within the program was underway.

Allen played his part in the resurgence by reeling in 16 touchdowns and as a wideout that truly had big play potential. As a defensive back, Alen accounted for 11 interceptions during his career on the turf with MHS. After his signing ceremony came to a close earlier today, Langdon shared a few thoughts on why he signed with MC.

