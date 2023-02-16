WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 15) QHS Lady Blue Devils Prepare To Face (30-1) Alton In Class 4A Regional Title Game On Thursday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - For the second time this season, Quincy High’s girls basketball team will have a chance to square off against (30-1) Alton on the prep hardwood in less than 24 hours. The two teams are set to tip-off on Thursday evening in a big IHSA Class 4A Regional Championship battle that should draw a big crowd to the AHS gymnasium.

The (20-11) Lady Blue Devils lost against the Lady Redbirds earlier this season, on the road, 55-35 on December 20. Alton is currently riding high on a 6-game winning streak while QHS has won 4-games in a row.

Lady Blue Devils forward Taylor Fohey was missing from Quincy’s final practice session before tomorrow’s title game earlier today. Fohey’s absence was due to an unspecified illness. Quincy head coach Brad Dance did indicate that he expects the talented 6-foot junior forward to be in the line-up against AHS. Fohey was one of the top scorers and rebounders in the Western Big Six Conference during the regular season. Fohey’s skills and high basketball IQ will be needed on both the offensive and defensive end on Thursday if the Lady Blue Devils hope to compete against Alton on their home floor.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with coach Dance at the QHS gymnasium to get a scouting report on tomorrow’s title tilt. We’ll also check in with Quincy junior guard Leah Chevalier to get her thoughts on what she feels the “Blue & White” will have to do tomorrow to get a win in hostile territory against the Redbirds in the biggest game of the season for both squads.

