WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (February 14) “Sports Extra” Quincy Notre Dame Celebrates “Senior Night” At The Pit As The Raiders Host West Hancock And The Hannibal Lady Pirates Tip-Off Against Palmyra In “The Flower City!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tuesday, February 14, 2023

High School Basketball

West Central Conference

“The Pit”

West Hancock 56

Quincy Notre Dame 73

(SR NIGHT FOR QND)

QND: Alex Connoyer (19 Points)

Charlie Lavery (16 Points)

Jackson Stratton (8 Points)

Jake Hoyt (6 Points)

QND Now (20-8) Overall (raiders Have Won 8 Straight Games!)

WH: (SR) Bryan Gerhardt (14 Points)

WH Titans Fall To (22-8) Overall & (5-3) In The West Central

QND Raiders Will Travel To Keokuk (Iowa) On Friday

Western Big Six Conference

Quincy Blue Devils 66

Galesburg 55

QHS: Ralph Wires (14 Points)

Cam Brown (12 Points)

Keshaun Thomas (10 points)

Bradley Longcor, III (8 Points)

Sam Mulherin (7 Points)

Dom Clay (6 Points)

QHS Now (24-4) Overall & (12-2) In The WB6 (2nd Place)

Blue Devils Will Open Class 4A Regional Play On Wednesday (Feb. 22)

IHSA Girls Basketball

Class 4A Regional Semifinals

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 45

Collinsville 39

QHS: Lady Blue Devils Now (20-11) Overall On The Season

(JR) Taylor Fohey (13 Points)

(SR) Asia Seangmany (11 Points)

MSHSAA Basketball Tonight

Girls

Hannibal 81

Palmyra 80

HHS: Abbie Martin (21 Points)

Malia Stolte (16 Points)

Kyliah French (14 Points)

Mariah Mayfield (12 Points)

Note: Mariah Made The Game Winning Foul Shot For The Lady Pirates

Tonight Marks The First Win By Hannibal Over Palmyra Since 2008

Scotland County 37

(4) North Shelby 61

Highland 25

South Shelby 53

(SR NIGHT For South Shelby)

(SS Lady Birds Clarence Cannon Conference Champions For 2022-23)

Canton 84

Marion County 31

Knox County 36

Marceline 60

MSHSAA Boys Basketball

Scotland County 37

North Shelby 61

Canton 49

Marion County 40

Highland 33

South Shelby 67

Hannibal 35

Palmyra 54

MSHSAA/IHSAA

Boys

Kirksville 58

Keokuk 44

KHS Chiefs: Brenton Hoard (20 Points)

KHS: Diego Garcia (10 Points)

KHS Chiefs Now (7-14) Overall On The Season

