WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (February 14) “Sports Extra” Quincy Notre Dame Celebrates “Senior Night” At The Pit As The Raiders Host West Hancock And The Hannibal Lady Pirates Tip-Off Against Palmyra In “The Flower City!”
Western Big Six: QHS Blue Devils Roll Past Galesburg On The Road To Improve Their Record To (24-4)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tuesday, February 14, 2023
High School Basketball
West Central Conference
“The Pit”
West Hancock 56
Quincy Notre Dame 73
(SR NIGHT FOR QND)
QND: Alex Connoyer (19 Points)
Charlie Lavery (16 Points)
Jackson Stratton (8 Points)
Jake Hoyt (6 Points)
QND Now (20-8) Overall (raiders Have Won 8 Straight Games!)
WH: (SR) Bryan Gerhardt (14 Points)
WH Titans Fall To (22-8) Overall & (5-3) In The West Central
QND Raiders Will Travel To Keokuk (Iowa) On Friday
Listen To The Game “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM FM
Western Big Six Conference
Quincy Blue Devils 66
Galesburg 55
QHS: Ralph Wires (14 Points)
Cam Brown (12 Points)
Keshaun Thomas (10 points)
Bradley Longcor, III (8 Points)
Sam Mulherin (7 Points)
Dom Clay (6 Points)
QHS Now (24-4) Overall & (12-2) In The WB6 (2nd Place)
Blue Devils Will Open Class 4A Regional Play On Wednesday (Feb. 22)
IHSA Girls Basketball
Class 4A Regional Semifinals
Quincy Lady Blue Devils 45
Collinsville 39
QHS: Lady Blue Devils Now (20-11) Overall On The Season
(JR) Taylor Fohey (13 Points)
(SR) Asia Seangmany (11 Points)
MSHSAA Basketball Tonight
Girls
Hannibal 81
Palmyra 80
HHS: Abbie Martin (21 Points)
Malia Stolte (16 Points)
Kyliah French (14 Points)
Mariah Mayfield (12 Points)
Note: Mariah Made The Game Winning Foul Shot For The Lady Pirates
Tonight Marks The First Win By Hannibal Over Palmyra Since 2008
Scotland County 37
(4) North Shelby 61
Highland 25
South Shelby 53
(SR NIGHT For South Shelby)
(SS Lady Birds Clarence Cannon Conference Champions For 2022-23)
Canton 84
Marion County 31
Knox County 36
Marceline 60
MSHSAA Boys Basketball
Scotland County 37
North Shelby 61
Canton 49
Marion County 40
Highland 33
South Shelby 67
Hannibal 35
Palmyra 54
MSHSAA/IHSAA
Boys
Kirksville 58
Keokuk 44
KHS Chiefs: Brenton Hoard (20 Points)
KHS: Diego Garcia (10 Points)
KHS Chiefs Now (7-14) Overall On The Season
