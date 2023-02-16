WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 15) Top-Ranked Lady Raiders Of Quincy Notre Dame Prepare To Face (7) SHG On Thursday In Class 2A Regional Championship At “The Pit”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The stage is now set, and all the final preparations have all been made. Now it’s time for the top-ranked Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame to hit the hardwood and tip-off against (7) Sacred Heart-Griffin in one of the premier match-ups in the girls prep ranks in the state.

The winner of tonight’s clash of the titans will take home the Class 2A Regional Championship and continue their march towards a “Final Four” berth at Redbird Arena. The two squads already know each other well.

Remember, back on December 8, the (30-1) Lady Raiders traveled to Springfield and beat the (26-6) Lady Cyclones 36-24. QND is now riding high on a 23-game winning streak. Now SHG and QND will meet for the second time during this (2022-23) season with much higher stakes on the line at 10th & Jackson.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently traveled to “The Pit” to get a scouting report on SHG from QND’s longtime head coach Eric Orne. We’ll hear from Coach Orne plus check in with Lady Raiders All-State guard Abbey Schreacke.

Editors Note: The Class 2A Regional Championship Will Be Aired “LIVE” Starting At 5:45 PM On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM.

