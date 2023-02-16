WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 15) Top-Ranked Lady Raiders Of Quincy Notre Dame Prepare To Face (7) SHG On Thursday In Class 2A Regional Championship At “The Pit”

QND Head Coach Eric Orne Offers Scouting Report On Sacred Heart-Griffin
QND's Abbey Schreacke And The Lady Raiders Prepare For Class 2A Regional Championship
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The stage is now set, and all the final preparations have all been made. Now it’s time for the top-ranked Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame to hit the hardwood and tip-off against (7) Sacred Heart-Griffin in one of the premier match-ups in the girls prep ranks in the state.

The winner of tonight’s clash of the titans will take home the Class 2A Regional Championship and continue their march towards a “Final Four” berth at Redbird Arena. The two squads already know each other well.

Remember, back on December 8, the (30-1) Lady Raiders traveled to Springfield and beat the (26-6) Lady Cyclones 36-24. QND is now riding high on a 23-game winning streak. Now SHG and QND will meet for the second time during this (2022-23) season with much higher stakes on the line at 10th & Jackson.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently traveled to “The Pit” to get a scouting report on SHG from QND’s longtime head coach Eric Orne. We’ll hear from Coach Orne plus check in with Lady Raiders All-State guard Abbey Schreacke.

Editors Note: The Class 2A Regional Championship Will Be Aired “LIVE” Starting At 5:45 PM On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM.

