WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (February 16) Coy Dorothy Selected As The New Head Football Coach At West Hancock

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Hamilton High School is proud to announce that Coy Dorothy has been hired to lead the West Hancock Titans’ football program. Dorothy, a 2013 graduate of Hamilton High School, was a standout player at MacMurray College.

Dorothy earned all-conference first team honors at quarterback in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. Over the duration of his football career at MacMurray, Dorothy completed 511 of 927 passes for 6,691 yards and 58 touchdowns. He broke every career quarterback passing record with the Highlanders.

After the completion of his playing career at MacMurray, Dorothy coached at Fort Madison High School (Ft. Madison, Iowa) and also served as an assistant coach for the Titans since 2019.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to become West Hancock’s next head football coach. It means a lot to me to be the leader of the program that I played for in high school,” said Dorothy.

--West Hancock Titans/Hamilton High News Release

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.