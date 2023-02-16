Winter weather pushes through Tri-States

Winter weather starts to push into Tri-States
Winter weather starts to push into Tri-States(maxuser | WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A winter storm system started to move into the Tri-States early Thursday, bringing a mix of wintery precipitation.

More than 20 local school districts cancelled classes or delayed their start times.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said rain that fell earlier in the morning froze, creating slick spots across the county for the morning commute. According to the office’s Facebook page, trouble spots included Argyle Road, Highway 2, Highway 218, and Highway 103.

He said drivers need to give themselves more time as they get out the door and exercise caution on the roads.

Quincy Central Services director Kevin McClean said they have five trucks prepared to go out. He said crews will keep an eye on the conditions and will be able to send more trucks out if needed.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Bayview Bridge reopens after being closed due to ‘uncooperative individual’
What started as a $1,000 purchase of a potential storage building is now a budding business for...
Ice cream bar opens in Keokuk, previous apartment renovations in the building completed
Snow Accumulation forecast map
Expect hazardous travel conditions Thursday
MoDOt taking advantage of good weather for work
MoDOT taking advantage of spring-like temps
Owner says the goal of the event was to show off their new facility and allow the community to...
Wicked Thyme Charcuterie hosts soft opening in new facility

Latest News

QHS Lady Blue Devils Prepare To Face Alton In Class 4A Regional Final On Thursday
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Feb. 15.) QHS Lady Blue Devils Prepare For Class 4A Regional Title Showdown Against Alton On Thursday
Data shows mental health declining among high schoolers
More kids struggling with mental health issues
QND Raiders Focus In On Facing West Hancock On "Senior Night"
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Feb. 14) QND Raiders Set To Host West Hancock Tonight At "The Pit" On Senior Night
Payson-Seymour Hoping To Get Back On The Winning Track As The Post-Season Quickly Approaches
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 14)