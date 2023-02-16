Winter weather pushes through Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - A winter storm system started to move into the Tri-States early Thursday, bringing a mix of wintery precipitation.

More than 20 local school districts cancelled classes or delayed their start times.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said rain that fell earlier in the morning froze, creating slick spots across the county for the morning commute. According to the office’s Facebook page, trouble spots included Argyle Road, Highway 2, Highway 218, and Highway 103.

He said drivers need to give themselves more time as they get out the door and exercise caution on the roads.

Quincy Central Services director Kevin McClean said they have five trucks prepared to go out. He said crews will keep an eye on the conditions and will be able to send more trucks out if needed.

