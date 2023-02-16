With federal relief aid ending, schools ready to adjust to funding loss

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - For the past three years, schools have grown accustomed to receiving federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grants. Now that funding is tapering off, some schools will have to readjust.

At Illini West High School, the district received $979,682 spread across three years.

Superintendent Jay Harnack said a large portion of those funds were dedicated to enhancing technology supply by giving students laptops.

The largest expenditure he said was installing an air filtration system in the gymnasium.

He said the district made a conscious effort to stay away from projects that would be unsustainable without ESSER funds.

“I think we will have to evaluate what’s most important and continue to do those things [upgrades] with local and state grants,” Harnack said.

One program that Harnack said will likely be effected by the lose of ESSER funds is their summer school program, which has been funded by emergency aid.

“I think if we do have summer school, at this point it, will be on a much smaller scale and for those students who have the greatest need for credit recovery,” Harnack added.

The same questions persists 20 minutes north at Dallas City Elementary.

In the past three years, the district received $1.05 million in ESSER funds. A majority, Dallas City Superintendent Alissa Tucker said, was used for facility upgrades.

Over the summer, a $400,000 roof project took place, but Tucker said there’s still more work that need’s to be done inside the building.

“We need to re-pipe the entire school building,” Tucker said. “We need to move a water main from one area to another.”

The school received a $50,000 maintenance grant which Tucker said will go towards re-piping the building. Otherwise, she said the district will have to rely on local and state funds like Illini West, and possibly bonds.

Additionally, the after school program will downsize the amount of students. One paraprofessional that was purchased with ESSER funds will not be able to return after this school year as well.

“We’ve always been a little bit frugal, that’s one reason why we didn’t start on a whole lot of new things that we couldn’t sustain,” Tucker added.

With ESSER funding nearly in the rearview mirror, both Tucker and Harnack hope the budgetary changes to be minimal.

Regional Office of Education 26 Superintendent John Meixner said, in time, schools will hopefully become more adequately funded based on the state’s Evidence Based Funding Formula (EBF).

EBF was signed into law in 2017 by Gov. Bruce Rauner to change the way school districts receive funds, sending more funding to under resourced schools.

The EBF system ranks districts in tiers. Tier 1 being the districts that are the lease adequately funded, and Tier 4 being the most adequately funded.

”There are still some districts in our region that are Tier 1, and it’s helped out tremendously as far as moving our districts up to a more adequate level, but we still have a long way to go, and it just takes more funding and the state to their credit has realized this is a priority,” Meixner said.

Before EBF, Meixner said districts received funding based primarily on property taxes.

With EBF, he said districts can receive more and more aid each year.

Illini West High School is a Tier 1 district and is at 71% adequacy. Dallas City Elementary is a Tier 2 school at 79% adequacy.

The only Tier 4 schools in ROE26 are Nauvoo-Colusa, which is at 102% adequacy, and Spoon River Valley School District, which is at 117% adequacy.

Meixner also said Hancock County schools will likely lean hard on the passing of a 1% sales tax in April’s consolidated election.

ROE26 serves Hancock, Schuyler, McDonough and Fulton Counties.

